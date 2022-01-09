The Week That Was: Countyline Tavern closes, Benet Academy losing monks' support

The Countyline Tavern in Buffalo Grove abruptly closed this week after more than six years in business, leaving employees and customers stunned and heartbroken. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

After ushering in the new year, Countyline Tavern in Buffalo Grove at Lake-Cook and Weidner roads abruptly shut its doors this week. "Due to the current difficult business conditions, we have decided to close the Countyline Tavern effective January 1, 2022," Amy Simmerson, speaking for owner Select Restaurants in Cleveland, wrote Tuesday.

Plans to replace Oak Creek Plaza progress

A developer's plan to build townhouses where an all-but-vacant shopping center in Mundelein now stands has cleared an important hurdle. The village's planning and zoning commission on Wednesday supported a proposal to raze most of the Oak Creek Plaza building on Townline Road east of Route 45 and replace it with 45 buildings containing 222 townhouses. A public park and a central gathering place for residents also are planned.

A group of Benedictine monks are cutting ties with Benet Academy months after the school, under mounting pressure, hired a woman in a same-sex marriage. St. Procopius Abbey's monks said they no longer have the resources to oversee the Lisle high school, which they founded more than 120 years ago. The abbey is one of Benet's biggest donors; a new sponsorship is expected to be secured in the coming months.

Whatever gets built at Washington Avenue and Wilson Street in downtown Batavia probably should not be as big as the recently scrapped One Washington Place project, aldermen said Tuesday night. One Washington Place would have been a six-story mixed-use development with 186 apartments, several stores and a public parking garage. But after more than five years of planning, the developer canceled the $50 million project on Dec. 29.

Mount Prospect ushered in a new era in village law enforcement Tuesday with the swearing-in of a new police chief and his leadership team. Department veteran Michael Eterno took the oath as chief, succeeding John Koziol, who retired after four years at the helm. Also sworn in were Deputy Chief Joseph Garris, Cmdr. Joseph Kanupke and Sgt. Dirk Ollech.

Gurnee Mayor Thomas Hood said he will introduce an ordinance to eliminate the vice mayor post created by his predecessor. Hood's decision came four weeks after resident Ryan Horath, a former village trustee candidate, sent a letter threatening legal action if the village board did not modify or repeal the position. Former Mayor Kristina Kovarik created the title and anointed Hood in 2019.

The Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board on Monday plans to vote on a new enrollment boundary plan that's slated to take effect in the 2022-23 school year. Several months in the making, it's the district's first major boundary redrawing since 2009, aiming to balance the enrollment at the three high schools.