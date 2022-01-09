Police: Elgin man, 84, missing and possibly endangered

Elgin police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man last seen late Saturday afternoon driving away from a home on the city's west side.

Lewis J. Onderko, 84, is described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and was wearing a black or blue sweater, blue jeans and black shoes with thick soles.

He was last seen in the 3800 block of Olympia Fields Drive driving a silver 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Illinois license plate G359812.

Onderko has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Onderko should contact the Elgin Police Department at (847) 289-2700 or call 911.