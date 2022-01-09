Citing vaccine mandate, Bob Chinn's Crab House to pause operations for a month in Wheeling

Bob Chinn's Crab House n Wheeling is closing until Feb. 7 as a result of Cook County's proof-of-vaccination mandate, the restaurant announced Saturday. The last day of operations before the pause was Sunday. Daily Herald File Photo

Citing Cook County's proof-of-vaccination mandate, the popular Bob Chinn's Crab House in Wheeling is closing for the next month, management announced Saturday.

"Due to unforeseen business circumstances brought about by the new Cook County COVID-19 vaccination card mandate, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors," the announcement on the restaurant's website and Facebook page reads.

The seafood restaurant at 393 S. Milwaukee Ave., on Wheeling's Restaurant Row, will pause both indoor dining and carryout business until Feb. 7, the announcement states. The last day of operations before the pause was Sunday.

"We plan to take this opportunity to reset the restaurant, continue our building updates and give our team some much needed rest and recuperation after an incredibly busy holiday season," the announcement reads. "COVID has affected us in many ways, but the health and safety of our team members and guests is and always will be paramount."

The restaurant stressed that the dining room had been open in compliance with all federal and local government guidelines.