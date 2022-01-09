Brother of North Chicago boy found dead ordered held on $3 million bail

A Lake County judge Sunday ordered a 20-year-old North Chicago man held on $3 million bail on charges stemming from the death of his younger brother.

Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, is one of three family members charged in connection with the death of Damari Perry, whose body was found Saturday morning in Gary, Indiana. He faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Also charged are Perry's mother, 38-year-old Jannie M. Perry, who faces charges of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice, and another sibling, who is charged in Lake County juvenile court. Neither appeared in court Sunday.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Kyle Doyle said Jannie Perry told relatives Dec. 30 that Damari needed to be punished, and family members put him into cold water in the tub/shower for an extended period of time.

Damari, she said, then began vomiting and stopped responding, according to Doyle. The child was removed from the water but no first responders were called, Doyle said.

Doyle said Jannie Perry and Jeremiah Perry took the boy's body to Indiana and abandoned it.

On Jan. 5, the family reported Damari missing, prompting a search by North Chicago authorities and the FBI.

However, authorities said investigators discovered contradictory evidence and shifted attention to the boy's North Chicago home before finding Damari's body Saturday.

North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez said Damari's body was found near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary.

Lake County Assistant Public Defender Divina Ayala asked for a $20,000 bond, citing Jeremiah Perry's minimal criminal history, with one prior conviction for possession of a weapon without identification. She said he does not appear to be a flight risk or pose a significant danger to the community.

Perry is scheduled to return to court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues and an autopsy is completed next week in Indiana.