Snow, cold part of fun at Des Plaines chili golf open
Snow and temperatures in the mid-20s combined for a perfect day on the links for 155 golfers participating in the Chili Open Saturday at Golf Center in Des Plaines.
Golfers used florescent-colored balls with string attached as they tried to hit barrels standing in for holes on the greens of the nine-hole course. Bowls of hot chili and awards awaited players at the completion of their rounds.
"It's meant to be a fun winter round with friends out there," said Brian Panek, superintendent of revenue facilities for the Des Plaines Park District. "It's something unique for a lot of the people that they get to golf in the snow."
There were three, rather than two, shotgun starts due to a greater number of registrations at this year's event, Panek said.
