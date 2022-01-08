Snow, cold part of fun at Des Plaines chili golf open

Strings are attached to the balls being used for the Chili Open Saturday at the Golf Center in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Gary Parks of Chicago hits his approach shot Saturday during the Chili Open at the Golf Center in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

John Leinberger of Rolling Meadows chips onto the green during the Chili Open Saturday at the Golf Center in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Keith Schuman of Chicago celebrates after making his "putt" during the Chili Open Saturday at the Golf Center in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Matt Tarver of Grayslake, formerly of Des Plaines, hits from a confined area during the Chili Open Saturday at the Golf Center in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Dave Beyer of Des Plaines chips onto the green during the Chili Open Saturday at the Golf Center in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Snow and temperatures in the mid-20s combined for a perfect day on the links for 155 golfers participating in the Chili Open Saturday at Golf Center in Des Plaines.

Golfers used florescent-colored balls with string attached as they tried to hit barrels standing in for holes on the greens of the nine-hole course. Bowls of hot chili and awards awaited players at the completion of their rounds.

"It's meant to be a fun winter round with friends out there," said Brian Panek, superintendent of revenue facilities for the Des Plaines Park District. "It's something unique for a lot of the people that they get to golf in the snow."

There were three, rather than two, shotgun starts due to a greater number of registrations at this year's event, Panek said.