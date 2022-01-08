Frosty Fest features family fun in Gurnee
Frosty Fest featured a variety of activities that added up to a day of winter family fun Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee.
Sled dog demos, interactive ice sculpting, sleigh rides, sledding and s'mores were among the event offerings.
"It's a nice way to put an emphasis on the fact that we get snow in winter," said Deanna Johann, Gurnee Park District public relations specialist. "It's nice to see people get out and stay active."
The park district has been hosting the event for 10 years, though it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johann said.
