Frosty Fest features family fun in Gurnee

Horses wait for a group of people to load onto a rubber-tired sleigh during Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Charlotte Stoehr, 4, of Gurnee plays a round of golf on a miniature golf ice sculpture during Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Samantha Macke, 7, of Gurnee blows out the flame on her toasted marshmallow during Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Max Zuleta of Art Below Zero, Franksville, Wisconsin, cleans an ice carving during Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Mackenzie Neill, 6, of Gurnee, and her sister, Madison, 4, try curling during Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Emilly Stepek of Grayslake gets a kiss from a sled dog during Frosty Fest Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Frosty Fest featured a variety of activities that added up to a day of winter family fun Saturday at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee.

Sled dog demos, interactive ice sculpting, sleigh rides, sledding and s'mores were among the event offerings.

"It's a nice way to put an emphasis on the fact that we get snow in winter," said Deanna Johann, Gurnee Park District public relations specialist. "It's nice to see people get out and stay active."

The park district has been hosting the event for 10 years, though it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johann said.