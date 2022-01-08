 

Free baton class excites participants at Hoffman Estates Park District

  • Madison Seo, left, and Nicolene Helberg, both 6 and from Hoffman Estates, try their hand at baton twirling during a free class Saturday in the mini gym at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Willow Recreation Center. Classes begin this week.

    Madison Seo, left, and Nicolene Helberg, both 6 and from Hoffman Estates, try their hand at baton twirling during a free class Saturday in the mini gym at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Willow Recreation Center. Classes begin this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fifteen-year-old Delaney McCabe of Arlington Heights demonstrates advance baton twirling Saturday during a free class at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Willow Recreation Center. Classes begin this week.

    Fifteen-year-old Delaney McCabe of Arlington Heights demonstrates advance baton twirling Saturday during a free class at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Willow Recreation Center. Classes begin this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Stephanie Felber teaches beginning baton twirling during a free class Saturday at the Willow Recreation Center in Hoffman Estates. Classes begin this week.

    Stephanie Felber teaches beginning baton twirling during a free class Saturday at the Willow Recreation Center in Hoffman Estates. Classes begin this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/8/2022 2:55 PM

The mini gym at Willow Recreation Center was abuzz with excitement Saturday as Stephanie Felber taught a free beginning baton twirling class at the Hoffman Estates Park District.

Grinning ear to ear, 6-year-old Nicolene Helberg of Hoffman Estates tried her hand at the sport.

 

Participants got to see some advance baton twirling from Delaney McCabe, 15, of Arlington Heights, who spun, twirled and tossed her baton almost to the gym's ceiling.

Felber also coaches the Twirling Twisters. The Performance Baton team practices at the Hoffman Estates Park District and members compete in solo and group competitions.

The free baton class was offered as a primer to register for classes beginning this week.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 