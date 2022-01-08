Free baton class excites participants at Hoffman Estates Park District
The mini gym at Willow Recreation Center was abuzz with excitement Saturday as Stephanie Felber taught a free beginning baton twirling class at the Hoffman Estates Park District.
Grinning ear to ear, 6-year-old Nicolene Helberg of Hoffman Estates tried her hand at the sport.
Participants got to see some advance baton twirling from Delaney McCabe, 15, of Arlington Heights, who spun, twirled and tossed her baton almost to the gym's ceiling.
Felber also coaches the Twirling Twisters. The Performance Baton team practices at the Hoffman Estates Park District and members compete in solo and group competitions.
The free baton class was offered as a primer to register for classes beginning this week.
