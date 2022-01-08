Free baton class excites participants at Hoffman Estates Park District

Stephanie Felber teaches beginning baton twirling during a free class Saturday at the Willow Recreation Center in Hoffman Estates. Classes begin this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fifteen-year-old Delaney McCabe of Arlington Heights demonstrates advance baton twirling Saturday during a free class at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Willow Recreation Center. Classes begin this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Madison Seo, left, and Nicolene Helberg, both 6 and from Hoffman Estates, try their hand at baton twirling during a free class Saturday in the mini gym at the Hoffman Estates Park District's Willow Recreation Center. Classes begin this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The mini gym at Willow Recreation Center was abuzz with excitement Saturday as Stephanie Felber taught a free beginning baton twirling class at the Hoffman Estates Park District.

Grinning ear to ear, 6-year-old Nicolene Helberg of Hoffman Estates tried her hand at the sport.

Participants got to see some advance baton twirling from Delaney McCabe, 15, of Arlington Heights, who spun, twirled and tossed her baton almost to the gym's ceiling.

Felber also coaches the Twirling Twisters. The Performance Baton team practices at the Hoffman Estates Park District and members compete in solo and group competitions.

The free baton class was offered as a primer to register for classes beginning this week.