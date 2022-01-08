15-year-old reported missing in Aurora

Fifteen-year-old Oscar Rodriguez was reported missing by the Aurora Police Department. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.

Authorities said Oscar Rodriguez is approximately 5-foot, 6-inches and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information should contract the Aurora Police Department's investigations unit at (630) 256-5500.