15-year-old reported missing in Aurora
Updated 1/8/2022 5:24 PM
The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday.
Authorities said Oscar Rodriguez is approximately 5-foot, 6-inches and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information should contract the Aurora Police Department's investigations unit at (630) 256-5500.
