Police: Des Plaines woman stalked by ex-boyfriend who put tracker on her car

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after hiding an electronic tracking device on the car of a Des Plaines woman he had dated, police said.

Erik Fudala, 48, of the 6300 block of North Newcastle Avenue, was caught by Des Plaines police Tuesday and charged with two counts of stalking.

Fudala's ex-girlfriend called Des Plaines police in October because she believed a tracking device was on the car, police said in a news release.

Officers searched the car and found a tracker hidden under a license plate.

Rockford police found another tracking device on the car the day before when the woman was in that city, police said.

On Nov. 2, Fudala was spotted near the woman's home while trying to contact her, police said. In the months that followed, Fudala repeatedly showed up near the victim and tried to speak with her, police said.

Detectives took Fudala into custody Tuesday. He admitted to leaving notes and a tracking device on the woman's car.

The victim has an order of protection against Fudala, police said.