Man arrested after multiunit apartment fire in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police arrested an 80-year-old man they said set fire to his former apartment in a 96-unit complex early this morning, displacing dozens of residents.

No injuries were reported in the multiunit blaze that was reported just after 12:20 a.m. today on the 400 block of West Rand Road.

Arlington Heights Fire Department officials said one resident was treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation, but was released.

Police said the unidentified man was taken into custody after making statements to police about the fire. Officials said he was a former resident at the apartment complex, but did not say how long ago he had lived there.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire from a first floor of the four-story complex with the fire extending to the second floor.

Multiple neighboring fire departments were called in to assist battling the blaze.

It was brought under control in about 10 minutes, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on scene for hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

While many residents were allowed to return to their units, police said about a third of the units were rendered uninhabitable by the fire.

Fire officials said the majority of the fire damage was sustained by the unit where the blaze began. No damage estimate was available.

American Red Cross and village officials assisted the displaced residents in finding shelter elsewhere.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

There is no word on when the arson suspect will appear in court.