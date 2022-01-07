'It's incredible': Palatine rallies around family with newborn triplets

"It's incredible," Nelson Dueck, father of newborn triplets Nels, Ollie and Joey, said Sunday during a baby supply drive at the Palatine police station. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Aletheia Dueck, right, talks with Susan Weekly of Palatine as she makes a donation Sunday, during a baby supply drive at the Palatine police station. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Identical triplets Nels, Ollie and Joey Dueck won't remember their formal introduction to the Palatine community Sunday -- they're less than five months old, after all -- but it's a day their parents aren't like to forget.

Dozens stopped by the Palatine police station Sunday morning bearing diapers, wipes, formula and other baby necessities to help out the young family that abruptly grew from three kids to six over the summer.

"The community has really come out," mom Aletheia Dueck said during the baby supply drive organized Freyda Lewis, who became friends with the Duecks through the Palatine Mom's Club group on Facebook. "It's been really sweet meeting everyone."

The Dueck's welcomed the triplets Aug. 27, adding them to a family that already included older siblings Ayla, 6, Hazel, 4, and Benjamin, 2.

After learning of the infants' early health struggles, and the family's challenges to care for six young children, Lewis and others put together Sunday's supply drive.

"It's incredible," dad Nelson Dueck said. "I'm just at a loss for words."