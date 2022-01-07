FBI searching for trio after St. Charles bank robbery

This man was one of three who robbed a St. Charles bank on Friday morning, authorities said. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities say this image from a security camera shows two of the people who robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch Friday morning in St. Charles. Courtesy of the FBI

Three men are being sought in connection with a bank robbery that took place Friday morning in St. Charles.

Just after 9 a.m., police were called to the scene of the robbery at a BMO Harris Bank branch at 300 S. Randall Road, according to the FBI.

Authorities said a note was presented demanding funds. The robbers backed their demands by displaying two handguns and a long gun.

THE FBI described one suspect as a Black man, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 19 inches tall, with a thin to medium build and dressed in black. He was seen with a light blue garbage bag and a black handgun.

A second suspect was described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build and wearing gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket. He was also seen with a black handgun.

The third suspect, authorities said, is a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a medium build and wearing black pants with white on the side and a black hooded sweatshirt. He was seen with a lime green and black bag and a long gun.

The public can report tips via (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.