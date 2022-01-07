News

FRI, 1/7/2022

Friday, January 7, 2022

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
Today's Forecast Today's e-Edition
e-Edition Paper
Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday in the Bahamas. He was 94.

Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.
Attorney Mary Bluma, a single parent, talks Thursday about having her two children back home instead of in school in Chicago. Hundreds of thousands of Chicago students remained out of school for a second straight day Thursday after leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district failed to resolve a deepening clash with the influential teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Lightfoot: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers dispute

Chicago's mayor again blamed the city's powerful teachers union for a third day of cancelled classes in the nation's third-largest school district Friday, but said she hopes to have a deal soon as negotiations over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures continue.
Paramedics push a trolley Thursday next to a line of ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in the Whitechapel area of east London. Health authorities across the U.K. simplified COVID-19 testing requirements on Wednesday, a move designed to cut isolation times for many people and that may ease the staffing shortages that are hitting public services amid an omicron-fueled surge in coronavirus infections. A string of National Health Service local organizations have declared “critical incidents” in recent days amid staff shortages.

As omicron spreads, Europe scrambles to shore up health care

Troops have been deployed to London hospitals. Health care workers infected with COVID-19 are treating patients in France. The Netherlands is under a lockdown, and tented field hospitals have gone up in Sicily.
FILE - Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence's "The Center," which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. U.S. regulators, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, are shortening the time that people who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster - to five months rather than six. The Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months

U.S. regulators are shortening the time that people who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster - to five months rather than six
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit Public Schools Community District joins a growing number of U.S. districts moving classes online. In Detroit, a district of 50,000 students, the move once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children.
Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learning
Parent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning -- at least temporarily -- to virtual learning in three short words: "I hate it."
A employees works at NG Biotech, a start-up that makes an array of medical tests, including kits for use at home and by medical professionals to detect COVID-19 infections , in Guipry, western France, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. With France breaking records in Europe for coronavirus infections, manufacturers are working flat-out to try to meet the huge demand for tests. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
"A hurricane:" Virus storm sends test-makers into overdrive
The wildfire spread across Europe of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving soaring needs for testing
Health workers attend at a COVID-19 testing site in Brisbane, Australia Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Australia's most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another new record. (Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP)
Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges
Australia's most populous state has reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases surged to another record
A medical staff gives syringes with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease to a doctor inside the Klunkerkranich Restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach renewed an appeal for vaccine holdouts to reconsider. He said people who remain unvaccinated in Germany can't expect contact restrictions for them to be lifted "in the short- or medium-term." The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Germany mulls new COVID restrictions as omicron advances
Germany's leaders are set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules as the new omicron variant advances quickly
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian peacekeepers board on a Russian military plane at an airfield outside Moscow, in Russia to fly to Kazakhstan Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early Thursday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
EXPLAINER: Kazakhstan seeks Russia-led security group's help
As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
Symptoms of common colds, the flu and COVID-19 can overlap, so experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have
FILE - Harvard law professor Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Boston, on Jan. 17, 2005. Guinier, a pioneering civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department's civil rights division was pulled after conservatives labeled her 'quota queen,' has died at 71. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71
Lani Guinier, a civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department's civil rights division was pulled after conservatives criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, has died
REMOVES REFERENCE TO THE BAHAMAS - FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier during ceremonies in the East Room at the White House in Washington on, Aug. 12, 2009. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sidney Poitier: A trailblazing life in his own words
As a trailblazing actor to generations of Black performers in Hollywood, Sidney Poitier often spoke about his larger off-screen role
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Latest News
Recommended for You
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Photo Galleries
Glenbrook South shortstop Maddie Kapsimalis makes a heroic catch of an infield fly ball during a game against Glenbrook North.
GALLERY: Herald photographer Joe Lewnard's favorite Glenview and Northbrook photos from 2021
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
The Capitol Riot, Jan. 6, 2021
Flowers are displayed at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the late actress Betty White, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99.
Betty White, 99, a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died
People fire flare as they celebrate the new year in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
A family walks through one of three mazes on 12 acres of sunflowers at Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.
Daily Herald photo staff's 2021 drone pictures of the year
Surrounded by more than 90 doctors, nurses and support staff, Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights discharges its 2000th COVID-19 patient Charles “Chuck” Rizzo of Mount Prospect Tuesday January 19, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
2021 Daily Herald Photos of the Year
School Graduations More Galleries
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Inside News
Trending News
    Top Jobs
    Today's Obituaries
     
     