FRI, 1/7/2022
Friday, January 7, 2022
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier diesSidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94.
Lightfoot: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers disputeChicago's mayor again blamed the city's powerful teachers union for a third day of cancelled classes in the nation's third-largest school district Friday, but said she hopes to have a deal soon as negotiations over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures continue.
As omicron spreads, Europe scrambles to shore up health careTroops have been deployed to London hospitals. Health care workers infected with COVID-19 are treating patients in France. The Netherlands is under a lockdown, and tented field hospitals have gone up in Sicily.
Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learningParent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning -- at least temporarily -- to virtual learning in three short words: "I hate it."
"A hurricane:" Virus storm sends test-makers into overdriveThe wildfire spread across Europe of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving soaring needs for testing
Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surgesAustralia's most populous state has reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases surged to another record
Germany mulls new COVID restrictions as omicron advancesGermany's leaders are set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules as the new omicron variant advances quickly
EXPLAINER: Kazakhstan seeks Russia-led security group's helpAs Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?Symptoms of common colds, the flu and COVID-19 can overlap, so experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71Lani Guinier, a civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department's civil rights division was pulled after conservatives criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, has died
