COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for first time since Christmas Eve

Illinois Department of Public Health figures show a day-to-day drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time since Christmas Eve. Associated Press File Photo/August 2021

State health officials today reported 7,096 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, two fewer patients than the day before.

It's the first time in since Christmas Eve that hospitals are treating fewer patients than the day prior.

Of those hospitalized, 1,123 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. That's four more ICU patients than reported a day before.

IDPH officials also reported 101 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 42,903 new infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 28,361, while 2,382,437 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 15.2%, up from 14.7% the day before. Case positivity is the percentage of test results that yield a new case of the respiratory disease. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported 60,066 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 19,535,937 doses of the vaccine since December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 64.7% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 40.4% have received a booster dose.