Authorities: 80-year-old man intentionally set Arlington Heights apartment fire

Arlington Heights police have detained an 80-year-old man they said set fire to his former apartment in a 96-unit complex early this morning, displacing dozens of residents.

No injuries were reported in the multiunit blaze that occurred just after 12:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Rand Road.

Arlington Heights Fire Department officials said one resident was treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation, but was released.

Police said the unidentified man was taken into custody after making statements to police about the fire. Officials said he was a former resident at the apartment complex, but did not say how long ago he had lived there.

As of 10:30 a.m., police detectives were reviewing the investigation with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, but no formal charges had been filed yet.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire from the first floor of the four-story complex with the fire extending to the second floor.

About 75 firefighters from 10 area fire departments were called in to help battle the blaze.

They brought it under control in about 10 minutes, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on scene for hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

All residents were able to evacuate the building without any reported injuries, authorities said.

While many residents were allowed to return to their apartments, police said about a third of the units were rendered uninhabitable.

Fire officials said much of the fire damage was sustained by the unit where the blaze began, while there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building. No damage cost estimate was available.

The American Red Cross and village officials helped displaced residents find shelter elsewhere, and none is believed to be without temporary housing arrangements, officials said.

Arlington Heights fire investigators, police forensic technicians, and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.

It's unclear when the arson suspect will appear in court, but police said it wouldn't be today.

• Daily Herald staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.