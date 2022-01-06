Where the cases against suburban Jan. 6 defendants stand now

Former Schaumburg CEO Brad Rukstales of Inverness was charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Send2Press Newswire photo

Authorities say these images show Christian Kulas of Kenilworth during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. U.S. District Court records

As of Wednesday, at least 17 Illinois residents face charges for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection where a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

Among the 17 are a number of suburban residents, including James Robert "Jim Bob" Elliott of Aurora. Charges include assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, and civil disorder.

Elliott, 24, was arrested Dec. 20 in Batavia on allegations he used a flagpole to attack officers at the Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

Other cases include:

• Dawn Frankowski, 53, of Naperville was identified by FBI agents following posts on Facebook made by another person. Charges filed Sept. 21, included disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

• Marcos Gleffe of Elk Grove Village, was traced by FBI agents after a tip about his Facebook posts. Charges filed in September included disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Gleffe told the FBI, he "would not do it again if I could go back," according to court records. Gleffe, 38, has pleaded not guilty.

• Christian Kulas, 27, of Kenilworth, posted images from inside the Capitol on Instagram, the FBI said. He was charged June 6, with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. He pleaded guilty to the parading charge on Dec. 6 and will be sentenced in March. His brother, Mark Kulas Jr., 27, of Lake Forest, was charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

• Bradley Rukstales of Inverness was arrested while inside the Capitol after throwing a chair in the direction of police on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities said. Charges included disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct inside the Capitol. Rukstales, former CEO of a Schaumburg firm, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building and was sentenced to 30 days in prison and fined $500 on Nov. 12, officials said.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.