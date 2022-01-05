Kinzinger to focus on fighting right-wing extremism, won't run for governor or Senate

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzingerlisten as the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's allies, in contempt. Associated Press/Oct. 19, 2021

Leading Trump critic U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who in October said he would not seek another term in the House but left open the potential of running for senator or governor, on Wednesday said he will, in his next chapter, devote himself "full time" to working against the extremism that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican, closed the door to a statewide Illinois run the day before the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, where a Trump-supporting mob tried to prevent Congress from formalizing the election of Joe Biden as president.

Kinzinger was already pushing back against the conspiracy theories taking root within elements of his Republican Party when the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection occurred.

