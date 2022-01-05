Hoffman Estates police investigating death of 44-year-old woman

Hoffman Estates police are conducting a death investigation regarding a 44-year-old Arlington Heights woman who was found unconscious and not breathing Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call regarding the unresponsive woman at about 2:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Dexter Lane.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was available pending the results of an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner's office.