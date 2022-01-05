High winds today, freezing temps in the forecast for suburbs the next few days

High winds and the potential for blowing snow are expected throughout the day as an arctic weather system moves into the area for the rest of the workweek. Associated Press File Photo/2010

Below freezing temperatures are moving into the suburbs and expected to remain in place until Saturday.

High winds are expected today along with some snow flurries and blowing snow, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Chicago bureau.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 6 p.m. for much of northeastern Illinois.

Gusts could reach as high as 45 mph to 50 mph in some areas. Traffic and power could be affected by the winds.

Highs today are expected in the teens, while Thursday will bring wind chills below zero, according to forecasts.

The frigid air remains in place Friday with temperatures expected in the teens and then dropping late in the evening.

Warmer air is expected to move into the region Saturday and bring highs into the upper 30s with a chance of freezing rain.

But Sunday's temperatures should drop below freezing once again with the potential of lows that drop below zero.