Freezing temps in the forecast for suburbs the next few days

Cold winds blow snow across Route 47 on Wednesday in Burlington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Below-freezing temperatures returned to the suburbs Wednesday and are expected to remain in place until Saturday.

After winds with gusts as high as 45 mph to 50 mph arrived Wednesday, Thursday is expected to bring wind chills below zero, according to forecasts.

The frigid air will remain in place Friday, with temperatures expected in the teens and then dropping late in the evening.

Warmer air is expected to move into the region Saturday and bring highs into the upper 30s with a chance of freezing rain.

But Sunday's temperatures should drop below freezing once again with the potential of lows that fall below zero.