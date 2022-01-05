COVID-19 update: 6,842 hospitalized, 79 more deaths, 32,279 new cases

Less than 10% of staffed ICU beds at suburban hospitals are open for new patients, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Courtesy of Edward Hospital/December 2020

State health officials today reported 6,842 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, up 242 patients from the day before.

Of those hospitalized, 1,135 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. That's an increase of 15.3% from a week ago.

Within the four suburban health regions, less than 10% of staffed ICU beds remain open at hospitals in suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will and Kankakee counties, IDPH is reporting.

IDPH officials also reported 79 more deaths, as well as 32,279 more COVID-19 infections.

That's the most new cases reported in single-day in Illinois, IDPH records show.

The state's death toll now stands at 28,156 since the outbreak began, with 2,295,445 total infections.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 14.2%, up a full percentage point from the day before.

Case positivity is the percentage of tests that yield a new case of COVID-19. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported 59,891 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 19,417,187 doses since December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 64.4% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, the CDC is also reporting 39.7% have received a booster dose as well.