'We should be rejecting this': Wheeling trustee rails against vaccination order

Wheeling Trustee Joe Vito launched into a 13-minute diatribe against Cook County's COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination mandate during Monday's village board meeting -- but he couldn't persuade a majority of the panel to oppose the policy.

Vito's passionate appeal came the same day Cook County Health Department's order went into effect. Noting the policy wasn't publicly debated or approved by the county board, Vito called it a "complete contradiction to democracy."

"We should be rejecting this and refusing to enforce it," Vito said.

Across the county, people age 5 and older must now show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter restaurants, fitness centers and bars. The order also applies to movie theaters, concert venues and other entertainment venues that serve food.

Houses of worship and grocery stores are exempt, as are office buildings, grade schools and residential buildings.

Noting that many people who have been vaccinated are contracting COVID-19, Vito questioned whether keeping people who haven't had the shots out of businesses will effectively fight the pandemic.

"If that's not the case, is this just punishment?" he said.

Vito also compared the policy to asking for identification documents in formerly communist East Germany.

The county wants people to "show me your papers if you want to have a hamburger," Vito said.

Vito noted that Wheeling is split between Cook and Lake counties and that a vaccination order only is in place in Cook. That means unvaccinated people aren't allowed in Wheeling restaurants south of Lake-Cook Road but are allowed north of that line.

That, Vito said, isn't fair to many local entrepreneurs. He suggested the board consider requiring proof of vaccination at applicable businesses throughout Wheeling or nowhere in town.

Eventually, Vito asked for informal consensus to stand against the order. He found allies in trustees Dave Vogel and Mary Papantos, the latter of whom thanked Vito for looking into the matter.

But Village President Pat Horcher and trustees Jim Ruffato, Mary Krueger and Ray Lang didn't agree.

Lang said the order is no different from the county's requirement for dog owners to vaccinate pets against rabies and purchase the appropriate tags from the county.

"Why would you pick and choose (what orders to follow)?" Lang said.

Vito rejected the comparison, saying sitting in a restaurant next to someone who hasn't been vaccinated against COVID-19 isn't as dangerous as a rabid dog.

Afterward, Vito said he wasn't surprised by the vote. But he felt making a stand was important.

"Being ruled by autocratic mandates ... with no legislative deliberation is a true threat to democracy," he said. "It is anti-democratic by definition, even if we like and agree with the mandates."

Village attorney James Ferolo noted the county health department has jurisdiction over health-related matters within Wheeling or any Cook community. It's also up to the county to enforce the vaccination policy, Ferolo said.

The issue is being debated in other suburbs, too.

St. Charles aldermen and Mayor Lora Vitek on Monday publicly proclaimed they oppose requiring people to show proof of vaccination to visit businesses. No such order exists in Kane County, where St. Charles lies.