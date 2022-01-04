Two charged with fleeing and eluding Kane deputies in vehicle chases

Two men were charged late last week with fleeing and eluding police in Kane County, authorities said.

At 2:06 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Kane County sheriff's office tried to stop a vehicle near French and Burlington roads in Hampshire Township. The driver turned off the vehicle's lights and sped away. A deputy deployed a disabling device that stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Marshall Road. The driver, 24-year-old Brandon C. West of the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Carpentersville, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, driving without lights when required, having fictitious registration, and possession of cannabis by a driver.

West was also wanted on a warrant in connection with aggravated fleeing and eluding in McHenry County.

At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, deputies tried to stop a vehicle at Bowes Road and McLean Boulevard near Elgin. They pursued the vehicle to Pingree Grove, where it hit a median in the 14N200 block of Reinking Road. The suspected driver ran off, and two female passengers were detained. The suspect was found in a nearby neighborhood. Deputies found a loaded Springfield XD 9 mm handgun under the driver's seat. The vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Charger, had been reported stolen in Chicago.

The suspect, Christian Turner, 24, of the 1400 block of Green Street in Rockford, was charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon while on parole, unlawful use of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

In a news release reporting the charges, Sheriff Ron Hain said his office had 21 cases of eluding in 2019, 46 in 2020 and 43 in 2021.

Hain said he instituted additional emergency driver training for deputies and added equipment to stop vehicles.