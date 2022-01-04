COVID-19 update: 6,600 hospitalized, 79 more deaths, 24,423 new cases

Federal public health officials are reporting 3,110,345 fully vaccinated Illinois residents have received a booster dose that studies show helps protect against the COVID-19 omicron variant better than just the initial vaccination course. Associated Press File Photo/October 2021

State health officials today reported 6,600 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Illinois hospitals, another all-time high.

Of those hospitalized, 1,118 are in intensive care, which is 2.3% more than week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH records also show just three staffed ICU beds are available at hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties, the fewest ever during the pandemic.

IDPH officials also reported 79 more COVID-19 deaths, while another 24,423 new cases were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 28,077, while 2,263,166 infections have been reported since the outset of the pandemic as well.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 13.2%, up from 12.8% the day before.

Case positivity is the percentage test results that yield a new case of the disease. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 50,315 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 19,357,296 doses of the vaccine since they became available in December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting 64% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 38.3% have received a booster dose as well.