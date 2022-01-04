College of Lake County offering free vaccination clinics starting Wednesday

The College of Lake County will host a series of free vaccination clinics starting Wednesday at the Grayslake campus. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2020

The College of Lake County will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at all three campuses in the coming weeks.

The first clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Grayslake campus, 19351 W Washington St. The campus will host a second clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Clinics also are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Lakeshore campus, 33 N. Genesee St. in Waukegan, and the Southlake campus, 1120 S. Milwaukee Ave. in Vernon Hills.

The college is hosting the clinics in partnership with the Lake County Health Department, the Illinois Department of Public Health.

No appointments are necessary and no insurance cards are needed in order to receive a vaccine.

CLC students who receive their second vaccine dose may then receive $100 through the college's student vaccination challenge program. Students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend in-person or hybrid classes. Students who refuse will have virtual learning and support options available to them.

Free testing is available for students and members of the public at the Grayslake campus on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.