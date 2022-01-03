New Lake County sheriff's dog helps capture two suspects in 24 hours

Ryker, a Lake County sheriff's police dog, poses for a photograph after helping arrest a man in a residence near Gurnee Thursday night. Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

The Lake County sheriff's office's newest police dog helped his human partner capture two suspects within a 24-hour span last week.

Ryker, a 2-year-old German shepherd, aided in the capture of a man hiding from deputies in a home, then later found a person who fled from a vehicle believed to be stolen, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Monday.

Ryker and Deputy Craig Somerville were sent to a home on the 37000 block of North Delany Road near Gurnee Thursday evening because a resident had fled officers and was refusing to leave. Ryker entered the home and barked loudly, causing the man, Antonio C. Hurtado, 52, to come out of hiding and surrender, Covelli said.

Hurtado is charged with aggravated domestic battery and resisting arrest, Covelli said.

Less than 24 hours later, on Friday, Ryker and Somerville were sent to Wadsworth, where a person had fled a vehicle authorities believe was stolen. Ryker followed the person's scent for about a mile and led deputies to the suspect, Covelli said. The person has not yet been charged.

"We continue to investigate and believe the individual located by K9 Ryker was in possession of the stolen vehicle." Covelli said.

The sheriff's office welcomed Ryker in late October.