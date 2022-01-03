Illinois sets new COVID-19 hospitalization record

At least two suburban hospital systems are treating the highest number of COVID-19 patients they've had during the entire duration of the pandemic. Associated Press File Photo/April 2021

More COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois than at any other point of the pandemic.

That's according to new Illinois Department of Public Health data released today that shows 6,294 patients are being treated for the respiratory disease at hospitals throughout Illinois.

Hospitals are treating 605 more patients than just four days ago, the last time IDPH officials updated statewide COVID-19 figures.

The previous high water mark for COVID-19 patients was 6,175, set Nov. 20, 2020, according to IDPH records.

Officials at Advocate Aurora Health and Edward-Elmhurst Health said they are now treating more COVID-19 patients than at any other time during the pandemic as well.

With 26 hospitals in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora is reporting nearly 1,500 patients are currently being treated throughout that system in what officials called an "extreme surge."

"Just to give some perspective, that's double from 30 days ago," said Advocate Aurora's chief nursing officer Mary Beth Kingston. "These are very concerning numbers of people that are so ill, and 92% of those patients are unvaccinated, have only received the first dose or due for a booster."

At Edward-Elmhurst Health, 198 patients were being treated at Naperville's Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital combined. The previous high for that health system was 175 patients in November 2020.

Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged hospitals to postpone elective surgeries and procedures so that limited staffing resources at hospitals could be directed to the surge of cases.

Advocate Aurora officials said they are reducing some of those procedures depending the level of COVID-19 cases being treated at those hospitals. They also noted that some COVID-19 patients are being transferred to other hospitals in the system in an effort to alleviate workload pressures at hospitals with higher numbers of those patients.

"We've scaled back elective procedures based on community need," said Dr. Jeff Bahr, chief medical group officer at Advocate Aurora. "And we've moved some patients to more effectively manage capacity."

The state's 10 COVID-19 mass testing sites -- including in Arlington Heights, Aurora and Waukegan -- have all increased operations to six days a week and added additional staffing.