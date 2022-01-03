 

Five U-46 schools will be closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages

  • Long-term substitute Maria S. Morales teaches preschool at Huff Elementary School in Elgin, which is one of five U-46 schools that will be closed Tuesday because of a staffing shortage.

    Long-term substitute Maria S. Morales teaches preschool at Huff Elementary School in Elgin, which is one of five U-46 schools that will be closed Tuesday because of a staffing shortage. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer/Oct. 8, 2021

 
By Nicola Andrews
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/3/2022 7:35 PM

Five schools in Elgin Area Unit District 46 will be closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

According to an email from Superintendent Tony Sanders, the schools are Highland Elementary and Huff Elementary in Elgin, Independence Early Learning Center in Bartlett, Parkwood Elementary in Hanover Park and Ridge Circle Elementary in Streamwood.

 

Teachers from those five schools who do not report being sick will work as substitutes at other schools in the district Tuesday, Sanders wrote, while other staff members, such as nurses or custodians, will be required to report to the school or take a day off, Sanders said.

U-46 encourages students who feel ill to stay home. All students who attend school in person are required to wear masks.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 