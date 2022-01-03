Five U-46 schools will be closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages

Long-term substitute Maria S. Morales teaches preschool at Huff Elementary School in Elgin, which is one of five U-46 schools that will be closed Tuesday because of a staffing shortage. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer/Oct. 8, 2021

Five schools in Elgin Area Unit District 46 will be closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

According to an email from Superintendent Tony Sanders, the schools are Highland Elementary and Huff Elementary in Elgin, Independence Early Learning Center in Bartlett, Parkwood Elementary in Hanover Park and Ridge Circle Elementary in Streamwood.

Teachers from those five schools who do not report being sick will work as substitutes at other schools in the district Tuesday, Sanders wrote, while other staff members, such as nurses or custodians, will be required to report to the school or take a day off, Sanders said.

U-46 encourages students who feel ill to stay home. All students who attend school in person are required to wear masks.