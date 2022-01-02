Elgin man charged after loaded firearms found during traffic stop on I-90

A 23-year-old Elgin man traveling in a vehicle stopped for driving 110 mph on Jane Addams Tollway early Saturday faces a weapons charge after state police found loaded firearms in the vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

Jamus T. Neal is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for not having a concealed carry license, a felony, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said a trooper pulled over the vehicle at approximately 3:13 a.m. Saturday after it was clocked driving 110 mph in a 70 mph zone on westbound I-90 near Route 31 in Kane County.

During the traffic stop, the trooper recovered three loaded firearms and arrested Neal, police said. He was taken to the Kane County jail, where he was awaiting a bond hearing.