District 300 canceling classes Monday due to COVID-19 cases among staff

Due to the number of staff members testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days, Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 is canceling classes Monday. The district hopes to resume in-person classes Tuesday, Superintendent Susan Harkin wrote in a message to parents. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2015

With a large number of staff members testing positive for the coronavirus over winter break, Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 is canceling classes Monday, Superintendent Susan Harkin announced.

"Due to elevated positive COVID-19 cases based upon the Omicron variant, District 300 will extend winter break by one day," Harkin wrote in a message to parents. "Unfortunately, this means that Monday, January 3, 2022, will be a non-instruction day, and students will not be in attendance."

Harkin said officials will use the day to better understand Omicron's impact on staffing and school attendance, as well as hopefully receive clarification on updated quarantine guidelines from the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois State Board of Education, based upon the latest recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Barring significant changes in the data, Harkin said she expects classes to resume Tuesday. A message will be sent to parents Monday regarding the status of classes Tuesday.

Under current district policy, a student who tested positive during winter break would not be permitted to attend in-person classes or participate in extracurriculars for 10 days from the date of the positive test or the onset of symptoms, whichever occurred first. Students that will need to quarantine and be absent Tuesday will receive a follow-up message from your building administrator on how to report that absence.

Monday's day off will be made up on Monday, April 25, which initially had been designated as an emergency make-up day.