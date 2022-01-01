Two charged with attempted murder in Elgin shooting

Authorities have charged two men with attempted murder after a Wednesday shooting night shooting in Elgin that left two people injured.

Giovanni Ramirez, 22, of Chicago, and Edward Williams, 18, of Oak Forest, were charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and single counts of home invasion, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, Elgin police said Saturday.

A Kane County judge set bail for both men at $1 million, which means they would need to put up $100,000 to leave jail before their trial.

Elgin police said Thursday that they responded at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting on the 0-100 block of Hill Avenue, where they found two subjects with injuries.

Police said Saturday that one of the victims remains hospitalized but the other has been released.

In the days following the shooting, members of the community came forward to police with information that assisted with bringing closure to the case, Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a post on the department's Facebook page. Lalley also credited patrol officers and detectives for the quick arrest.

Ramirez will next be in court Jan. 19 and Williams on Jan. 21.