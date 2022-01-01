Grammar Moses: To new biginnings

Something is amiss with this road sign in Geneva. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

Dear readers,

I've been away for the past two weeks and wasn't planning to write anything for today.

But then Visuals Editor Jeff Knox texted me this photo of a road sign near Peck and Keslinger roads in Geneva that has been misspelled for more than a week.

This is the Christmas/New Year's gift I didn't know I needed.

I don't know whose road project this is, so I don't know how to assess blame.

The beautiful thing about such signs is that you can change the message on them.

Repeat after me: B-E-G-I-N.

Post signs carefully!