Grammar Moses: To new biginnings
Updated 1/1/2022 6:09 PM
Dear readers,
I've been away for the past two weeks and wasn't planning to write anything for today.
But then Visuals Editor Jeff Knox texted me this photo of a road sign near Peck and Keslinger roads in Geneva that has been misspelled for more than a week.
This is the Christmas/New Year's gift I didn't know I needed.
I don't know whose road project this is, so I don't know how to assess blame.
The beautiful thing about such signs is that you can change the message on them.
Repeat after me: B-E-G-I-N.
Post signs carefully!
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.