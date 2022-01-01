 

Grammar Moses: To new biginnings

  • Something is amiss with this road sign in Geneva.

    Something is amiss with this road sign in Geneva. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Jim Baumann
 
 
Updated 1/1/2022 6:09 PM

Dear readers,

I've been away for the past two weeks and wasn't planning to write anything for today.

 

But then Visuals Editor Jeff Knox texted me this photo of a road sign near Peck and Keslinger roads in Geneva that has been misspelled for more than a week.

This is the Christmas/New Year's gift I didn't know I needed.

I don't know whose road project this is, so I don't know how to assess blame.

The beautiful thing about such signs is that you can change the message on them.

Repeat after me: B-E-G-I-N.

Post signs carefully!

