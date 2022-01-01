Fire damages garage of Naperville home; 1 hurt

A garage fire at a Naperville home early Saturday was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at 12:29 a.m. to the house on the 2200 block of Salisbury Drive.

Within six minutes of the initial 911 call, the first vehicle arrived to the two-story home. Firefighters found smoke coming from the attached garage, officials said in a city news release.

All the occupants of the home got out on their own. One person suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Moderate fire and smoke damage was confined to the garage, and the home will remain habitable, officials said.

The damage was estimated to cost roughly $20,000.