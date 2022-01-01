FBI seeks information on man who robbed Elmhurst bank

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding this man, who they say robbed an Elmhurst Bank Friday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man they say robbed an Elmhurst bank Friday afternoon.

A man entered the Chase Bank at 163 N. York Road just before 3:13 p.m. and demanded money, displayed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, FBI officials said Saturday.

The person was described by witnesses as a Black man who was possibly in his 40s. The man was around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had a medium build. The man wore a sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a gray and black zip-up jacket, light gray jeans and dark shoes, according to authorities.

People with information may submit tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or send an email to tips@fbi.gov.