FBI seeks information on man who robbed Elmhurst bank
Updated 1/1/2022 6:53 PM
Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man they say robbed an Elmhurst bank Friday afternoon.
A man entered the Chase Bank at 163 N. York Road just before 3:13 p.m. and demanded money, displayed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, FBI officials said Saturday.
The person was described by witnesses as a Black man who was possibly in his 40s. The man was around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had a medium build. The man wore a sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a gray and black zip-up jacket, light gray jeans and dark shoes, according to authorities.
People with information may submit tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or send an email to tips@fbi.gov.
