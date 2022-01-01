Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge a chilling success.

Ruth Buddenhagen of Waukegan said, "I like the waves" as she exited a frigid Lake Michigan as part of the 23rd Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Aubry Smith of Waukegan runs shivering from Lake Michigan with her family in tow as part of their way to kick off the new year with a splash at the 23rd Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The 23rd Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge had some big waves that greeted the participants as they entered the frigid Lake Michigan water on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Reid Mammoser of Winthrop Harbor braved the frigid waters of Lake Michigan to participate in the 23rd annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Jon Grice of Palatine splashes his way through a big wave on Lake Michigan at the 23rd annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Chad Smith of Waukegan runs into Lake Michigan with his family in tow. This was their way their way to kick off the new year. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Carrie Nottingham of Wisconsin runs into Lake Michigan as a way to kick off the new year with a splash at the 23rd annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The 23rd Waukegan Polar Polar Plunge, back and in person this year, landed once again on the iceless shore of Lake Michigan on New Year's Day and was attended by 115 people ready to tempt frostbite.

The waves and the wind were the star of the show. Ruth Buddenhagen of Waukegan commented that she liked the waves as she exited the water in a hurry, running for her towel.

Joe Jagert of Round Lake Beach decided to not just get his toes wet but submerge completely.

"I love doing this; it gets me going for the new year, it washes away the old stuff and it brings on the new year," he said as he shivered in his red onesie with red and black socks.

The polar plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach raises money for Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County. The Special Recreation Services supports life-changing programs for people with disabilities.