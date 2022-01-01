Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge a chilling success.
The 23rd Waukegan Polar Polar Plunge, back and in person this year, landed once again on the iceless shore of Lake Michigan on New Year's Day and was attended by 115 people ready to tempt frostbite.
The waves and the wind were the star of the show. Ruth Buddenhagen of Waukegan commented that she liked the waves as she exited the water in a hurry, running for her towel.
Joe Jagert of Round Lake Beach decided to not just get his toes wet but submerge completely.
"I love doing this; it gets me going for the new year, it washes away the old stuff and it brings on the new year," he said as he shivered in his red onesie with red and black socks.
The polar plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach raises money for Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County. The Special Recreation Services supports life-changing programs for people with disabilities.