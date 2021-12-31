Waukegan woman killed, man injured in Gurnee crash

Gurnee police on Friday were continuing to investigate a car's collision with a pole late Thursday night that killed the 45-year-old Waukegan woman who was driving and left the 51-year-old Waukegan man in the passenger seat with minor injuries.

First responders were called to the intersection of Tri State Parkway and Centerpoint Court at about 11:30 p.m., where they found a 2005 blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo with extensive damage from the collision.

Witnesses reported that the car had been traveling southbound on Tri State Parkway at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles just before the crash.

Investigators Friday were still trying to determine whether any other vehicles were involved in the Monte Carlo's collision with the pole.

The driver was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle when Gurnee police officers arrived. Gurnee firefighters and paramedics extracted her from the car and began lifesaving efforts.

The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was pronounced dead. The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

The male passenger was able to exit the vehicle without assistance but was also transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center for his injuries.

Investigators from the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) have aided Gurnee police with their ongoing

investigation.