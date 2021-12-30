State lawmakers slash January legislative session due to COVID-19 surge

The Illinois House convened its spring 2020 legislative session at the Bank of Springfield Center to gain more space for social distancing. The January legislative session will be shortened because of the COVID-19 surge. Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register

An explosion in COVID-19 cases has prompted state lawmakers to cut short their first legislative sessions of 2022, leaders announced Thursday.

The General Assembly will meet on Jan. 5, but two other session days scheduled that week have been canceled and three days scheduled for the following week are also "likely to be canceled amid the ongoing global pandemic," legislative leaders said in a statement.

More Illinoisans are contracting the coronavirus every day than ever before, with an average of almost 17,000 residents testing positive each day over the past week. And hospitals are treating the most COVID-19 patients they've seen since November 2020, when legislators also canceled their fall veto session.

