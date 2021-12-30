Palatine man charged in hit-and-run

Palatine police announced Thursday that a suspect has been charged in a Sunday hit-and-run case that injured a pedestrian.

Agustin N. Cabrera's bail was set at $50,000. He must post $5,000 to be released pending trial.

Authorities said that Cabrera, 59, of Palatine was driving a white 2010 Dodge Caravan about 10 p.m. Sunday when he struck a 20-year-old man at the intersection of Dundee and Baldwin roads.

The pedestrian suffered a fractured knee and other injuries, according to the news release. The victim was in stable condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the news release said.

After a tip, police located Cabrera and the minivan, which had front-end damage, on the 1500 block of North Norway Lane in Palatine, the news release said.

Police said Cabrera confessed to the hit-and-run.

He was charged with one felony count of failure to report an accident with injuries and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, authorities said. Cabrera could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the felony. His next court date is Jan. 21 in Rolling Meadows.