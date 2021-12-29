Police: Would-be burglar lied about Des Plaines house being on fire

A would-be burglar lied about a Des Plaines woman's house being on fire after she caught him trying to break in, police said Wednesday.

The confrontation occurred about 8:40 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue.

The suspect forced open a storm door and then began working on the front door when the 87-year-old resident appeared, police said.

The man said the house was ablaze and grabbed the woman's arm. But there was no fire, police Commander Matt Bowler said.

When the woman said the house was equipped with security cameras, the intruder let go.

He left in a light-colored car. A second person was in the car, police said. They were last seen headed west on Prospect Avenue.

The woman wasn't able to provide descriptions of the man and the other person in the car, police said.

No similar crimes have been reported in Des Plaines, Bowler said.