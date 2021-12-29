COVID-19 update: 5,471 hospitalized, 50 more deaths, 21,098 new cases

Illinois hospitals are now treating 5,471 COVID-19 patients, the most in more than a year. Associated Press File Photo/November 2020

State health officials today reported 5,471 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, 271 more than the day before.

Of those hospitalized, 984 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 50 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 21,098 new cases of the respiratory disease.

It's the second day in a row more than 20,000 new cases have been diagnosed. Nearly 10% of the 220,841 test results recorded today yielded a new case, IDPH data shows.

The state's death toll from the virus is at 27,734, while 2,119,162 infections have been recorded since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 9.1%, up from 8.9% the day before. Case positivity is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that result in a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of these figures.

Meanwhile, another 71,488 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois, according to IDPH records.

Since vaccines became available more than a year ago, providers in Illinois have administered 19,106,181 doses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 64.2% of the state's 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.