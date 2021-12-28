Up to 3 inches of snow expected today in suburbs

Forecasts say the suburbs could see the season's first accumulating snowfall with up to three inches falling some areas. Courtesy of the National Weather Service Chicago

Much of the suburbs can expect up to three inches of snow today, according to the latest forecast from meteorologists at Chicago's National Weather Service bureau.

Meteorologists say it is expected to be the area's first accumulating snowfall of the season as temperatures will hover in the mid-30s all day throughout the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m.

Forecasts suggest between one and three inches of wet, slushy snow could begin falling throughout much of the area just after 9 a.m. and last much of the early afternoon before giving way to drizzle and fog later in the evening.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between noon and 3 p.m., according to weather service forecasts available on the agency's Facebook page. Suburbs north of Interstate 80 are expected to be affected the most.

The slushy conditions could slow travel on area roads, forecasters warn.

There's another chance for light snow both Wednesday and Friday nights, according to the weather service's extended forecast.