Suburbs get 2 inches in season's first snowfall

An Illinois Department of Transportation salt truck plows Rand Road in the Arlington Heights area Tuesday, sending a messy spray toward windshields of unsuspecting drivers. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Scott Eichstaedt took his two kids Blaine, 7, and Ethan, 10, out to the sledding hill in Rolling Meadows, taking advantage of the first measurable snowfall of the season. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Rob Coleman with Gino the dog and his kids Gretchen, 22, and Melinda, 24, take a walk in the Margreth Riemer Reservoir in Palatine. "I'm so excited," Melinda Coleman said about the first real snowfall of the year. She was flying out of Midway Airport back to Texas later in the afternoon. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Commuters struggle with the first measurable snowfall of the year as they make their way north and south on Route 53 on Tuesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A West Dundee public works driver plows and salts South Fifth Street Tuesday afternoon as snow began covering suburban streets. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

About two inches of snow fell on most of the Chicago suburbs Tuesday, while some areas saw a little more in the first measurable snowfall of this winter.

Meteorologists at the Chicago bureau of the National Weather Service said the official reading at O'Hare International Airport came in at 1.5 inches.

But suburban weather stations recorded heavier snowfall. In North Aurora, 2.75 inches of snow was recorded, while 2 inches was reported in both Crystal Lake and Naperville. The Lindenhurst weather station reported 1.9 inches, meteorologists said.

The thick, wet snow began in the Southern suburbs at about 10 a.m. and steadily became an issue for many drivers throughout the Chicago area.

Suburban police were dispatched to dozens of crashes throughout the early afternoon.

One crash near Lake Zurich closed Route 22 between Oakwood Road and North Quentin Road for nearly two hours. There were no initial reports of injuries.

Crashes also were reported in Crystal Lake, West Chicago, Barrington Hills, Roselle, Downers Grove and Lisle.

The winter weather advisory was in effect through 6 p.m. with drizzle and fog forecast in the storm's wake.

There's another chance for light snow Wednesday and Friday nights, according to the weather service's extended forecast.