New COVID-19 cases top 20,000 for second time this week

Scheduling COVID-19 tests have become difficult in recent days as cases continue to climb because of the highly transmissible omicron variant. Associated Press File Photo/June 2020

For the second time in five days, Illinois has recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases.

State health officials today reported 20,804 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed from 137,427 test results. That means more than 15% of the tests yielded a new case, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Five days ago, the state recorded 21,131 new cases, a single-day record. But then, just 8.7% of all tests resulted in a new case.

There have now been 2,098,064 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois throughout the pandemic.

IDPH officials also reported COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 445 patients within the past 24 hours, a 9.3% increase in a single day and the largest one-day growth since the outset of the pandemic.

There are now 5,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Illinois, including 1,093 in ICU beds.

It's also the first time more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients have been in intensive care in more than a year in Illinois, IDPH records show.

Just six staffed ICU beds were open in hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties, according to IDPH data.

At hospitals in suburban Cook County, just 68 of the 664 staffed ICU beds were open.

In Lake and McHenry counties, hospitals there were reporting 34 of the 164 staffed ICU beds were open.

At hospitals in DuPage and Kane counties, IDPH records showed 50 out of 323 staffed ICU beds were open.

Less than 100 of the 823 staffed ICU beds remain open in Chicago hospitals.

Another 96 COVID-19 deaths were also reported by IDPH officials, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 27,684 confirmed fatalities. Another 3,167 are considered probable COVID-19 deaths.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate also jumped by more than 1 percentage point today, a rare occurrence given the number of tests being performed. It now stands at 8.9%.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that yield a new case. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials are also reporting another 48,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois.

Vaccine providers statewide have now administered 19,034,693 doses since they were made available in December 2020.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.