Edward-Elmhurst Health limiting visitors amid COVID-19 rise

Edward Hospital in Naperville is tightening visitor restrictions with some exceptions. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, November 2020

Edward-Elmhurst Health implemented new visitor restrictions on Tuesday in response to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

No routine visitors will be allowed in Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health in Naperville until further notice.

Edward Hospital was treating 63 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while Elmhurst reported 70.

The two hospitals had a total of 61 patients at the start of December.

Adult patients with an appointment or visiting the system's physician offices, ambulatory care centers, emergency departments or immediate care locations must come alone. Companions must wait in their vehicles.

Some exceptions may be made if the visit or appointment cannot be completed without the presence of a "care partner" because of a patient's physical or mental condition. Staff also will determine the need for visitors based on extenuating circumstances such as end-of-life situations.

Pediatric patients at an outpatient appointment or emergency department or immediate care visit may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian. Pediatric inpatients can have two parents or guardians present.

Mothers in labor and delivery may have one partner.

Cafes, coffee shops, gift shops and common waiting areas will be closed to patients and approved care partners.

For more information, visit EEHealth.org. To discuss a potential exception, contact staff caring for the patient or call (331) 221-0196.