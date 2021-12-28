Des Plaines man killed in hit-and-run Monday night

Des Plaines police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 41-year-old man late Monday near his home.

Ian Clark was walking roughly a block from his home on the 1200 block of Touhy Avenue when he was struck about 10:30 p.m. by a silver sedan, according to police.

Clark was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Clark was walking north across Touhy Avenue just east of Lee Street when he was struck by the sedan traveling west on Touhy.

Police said the sedan continued west on Touhy, stopped at a red light and kept going after the light changed.

Touhy Avenue was closed until about 3 a.m. as investigators examined the area.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at (847) 391-5400.