COVID-19 update: 5,200 hospitalized, 96 more deaths, 20,804 new cases

Scheduling COVID-19 tests have become difficult in recent days as cases continue to climb because of the highly transmissible omicron variant. Associated Press File Photo/June 2020

State health officials today are reporting 5,200 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Illinois hospitals, that's 445 more patients than the day before.

Of those hospitalized, 1,093 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. It's the first time hospitals are reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds since Dec. 18, 2020.

IDPH officials are also reporting 96 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 20,804 new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory virus to 27,684, while 2,098,064 infections have been diagnosed statewide since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 8.9%, an increase of more than a percentage point from Monday. IDPH officials reported more than 15% of all tests resulted in a new case diagnosed.

Case positivity is the percentage of test results that yield a new case. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials are also reporting another 48,877 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois.

Vaccine providers statewide have now administered 19,034,693 doses since they were made available in December 2020.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated.