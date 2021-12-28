Breakthrough COVID-19 cases force 'Kiss Me, Kate' cancellations

Once again, breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have forced Marriott Theatre to cancel performances of its revival of "Kiss Me, Kate" starring Susan Moniz and Larry Adams. Performances resume Jan. 5. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire announced on its Facebook page the cancellation of additional performances of its revival of "Kiss Me, Kate" through Jan. 4 in response to cast members testing positive for COVID-19.

Breakthrough coronavirus cases among its fully vaccinated cast and crew earlier forced the suspension of performances through Dec. 26.

Performances of the Cole Porter backstage musical starring Susan Moniz and Larry Adams are now set to resume Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.

Marriott tickets holders should call the box office at (847) 634-0200 to reschedule for a later performance or to discuss other ticket options.