2 Chicago men charged in connection with Oakbrook Center shooting

Police on the scene Dec. 23 of a shooting at Oakbrook Center. Charges have been filed against two Chicago men. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the shooting that injured five people Thursday at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall.

Steve L. Lane, 29, of the 6900 block of Sough Cregier Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, accused of shooting Tyran Williams. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person, accused of shooting toward four women, according to DuPage County court records. He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, alleging he carried a gun on to mall property.

Williams, 32, of the 7200 block of South Fairfield Avenue, is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, alleging he shot at Lane and the four women. He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The latter charge alleges he used a 9 mm Glock Model 26 handgun.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the Nordstrom department store. Three women sustained gunshot injuries, none life-threatening, and the fourth broke her ankle trying to get away, Oak Brook police said.

The mall was locked down for six hours after the shooting, as police searched every store for a suspect who ran away.

Williams and Lane are scheduled to have bail hearings Wednesday morning. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick plan to discuss the case at a news conference after the hearings, according to an announcement released Tuesday night.