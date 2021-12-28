 

2 Chicago men charged in connection with Oakbrook Center shooting

  • Police on the scene Dec. 23 of a shooting at Oakbrook Center. Charges have been filed against two Chicago men.

    Police on the scene Dec. 23 of a shooting at Oakbrook Center. Charges have been filed against two Chicago men. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/28/2021 10:43 PM

Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the shooting that injured five people Thursday at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall.

Steve L. Lane, 29, of the 6900 block of Sough Cregier Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, accused of shooting Tyran Williams. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person, accused of shooting toward four women, according to DuPage County court records. He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, alleging he carried a gun on to mall property.

 

Williams, 32, of the 7200 block of South Fairfield Avenue, is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, alleging he shot at Lane and the four women. He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The latter charge alleges he used a 9 mm Glock Model 26 handgun.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near the Nordstrom department store. Three women sustained gunshot injuries, none life-threatening, and the fourth broke her ankle trying to get away, Oak Brook police said.

The mall was locked down for six hours after the shooting, as police searched every store for a suspect who ran away.

Williams and Lane are scheduled to have bail hearings Wednesday morning. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick plan to discuss the case at a news conference after the hearings, according to an announcement released Tuesday night.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Oak Brook police, DuPage state's attorney issue call for witnesses to Oakbrook Center shooting
Related Article
Oak Brook police, DuPage state's attorney issue call for witnesses to Oakbrook Center shooting
 
Oakbrook Center resumes business as usual the day after shooting
Related Article
Oakbrook Center resumes business as usual the day after shooting
 
4 people shot, one shooter at large after gunfight in Oakbrook Center
Related Article
4 people shot, one shooter at large after gunfight in Oakbrook Center
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 