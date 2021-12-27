 

Wheeling police stop hunger with help of local grocer's patrons

  • Wheeling police patrol Cmdr. Troy Musolf, left, stands with Sgt. Christopher Rogers as they unload one of five containers of food donated by patrons of Carnicerias Jimenez grocery store in Wheeling. The food was delivered to pantries at Our Savior Evangelical Free Church in Wheeling and St. Mary's Parish in Buffalo Grove to replenish their stocks after feeding more than 260 families over the Christmas holiday.

  • Wheeling police patrol Cmdr. Troy Musolf, right, and Sgt. Christopher Rogers unload one of five containers of food donated by patrons of Carnicerias Jimenez grocery store in Wheeling at local churches.

  • Barbara Haravon, member of St. Vincent Society who maintains the food pantry restocks empty shelves in a building near St. Mary's Parish in Buffalo Grove after Wheeling police dropped off five big containers of donated food. 'We fed 260 families," she said.

Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 12/27/2021 3:59 PM

Several Wheeling police officers participated Monday in their department's "Arrest Hunger" campaign to help suburban families facing food insecurity.

For the fourth straight year, Carnicerias Jimenez in Wheeling partnered with the department on the initiative. Several volunteers and Wheeling police officers picked up pallets of food Monday from the Hispanic grocery store and transported them to Our Savior Evangelical Free Church in Wheeling and St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove.

 

"Normally, the drive begins Thanksgiving to Christmas and we push it on to the customers to help with the Wheeling Police Arrest Hunger campaign," said Pat Bedolla, regional manager. "We did a total of five pallets. Last year, we did seven. This year did not go as well as last year."

Barbara Haravon, a member of St. Vincent Society who maintains the food pantry restocked empty shelves in a building near St. Mary's after Wheeling police dropped off five big containers of donated food.

"We fed 260 families," she said. "People tend to come during the holidays. We were above average this year."

