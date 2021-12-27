 

Suburban Skyview: Back hoes sift through the rubble of former Winchester House

  • Equipment operators from McDonagh Demolition Inc. of Chicago sift through the rubble for scrap pieces at the former Winchester House skilled nursing home in Libertyville.

Crews from McDonagh Demolition Inc. of Chicago have been demolishing the former Lake County-operated Winchester House for the past couple of months. The skilled nursing facility sat on the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Winchester Road in Libertyyville for around 80 years. McDonagh was awarded the contract to remove asbestos, demolish the buildings using back hoes and bulldozers and clear the site. Winchester House's main facility included two buildings. One was built in the 1940s and the second added in 1974. The county was losing money operating the nursing home and thought it best to shut it down. The county currently has no plans for the property. Its remaining residents were transferred to Thrive of Lake County in July 2020. Thrive is a state-licensed facility in Mundelein.

